May 9, 1960-November 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Teresa “Terri” M. Zuke, 62, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home.

Terri was born on May 9, 1960 in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Janet (Pike) Randall. She graduated from St. Ansgar Community High School in 1978.

Following high school, Terri graduated from the American Institute of Commerce where she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting. She worked as Store Manager/Regional Director for Casey’s for 20 years before becoming Supervisor at Brother’s Market in Denver, Iowa.

Terri loved the Waterloo Black Hawks. She was a season ticket holder while also serving as secretary for the Waterloo Black Hawks booster club for many years. She was also an avid Vikings fan. Terri enjoyed bowling and bowled Tuesday nights with the ladies’ bowling league. She was very proud of her volunteer work with the Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue in which she fostered many dogs in need of care. To her friends and family, Terri was best known for her extremely hard work ethic. However, family always came first. She found joy in watching her kids and grandkids play various sports, especially hockey. Her love for her family and pets will always be remembered.

Terri is survived by her mother, Janet Randall; son, Matt Zuke; daughter, Jennifer Biemann; five grandchildren, Abigail (Blake), Lila, Jaxson, and Malaki; sister, Tamara Whalen (Todd Flannigan); niece, Danielle (Tommy) Dolan; nephew, Joshua (Katy) Whalen; her beloved dog, Bo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a public visitation from 10:00-11:00am. Burial will take place at 2:30pm at Osage Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Cedar Valley Pitbull Rescue.

