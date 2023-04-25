April 21, 2023
NASHUA-Teresa “Terri” M. Mehmen, age 61 of Nashua, Iowa died Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Interment in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
www.hugebackfuneralhome.com 641-435-4114
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.