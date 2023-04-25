April 21, 2023

NASHUA-Teresa “Terri” M. Mehmen, age 61 of Nashua, Iowa died Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Interment in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.