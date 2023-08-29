Teresa “Terri” Jo Tate

WATERLOO—Teresa “Terri” Jo Tate, Waterloo, IA August 21, 1966—August 14, 2023.

Terri was born to Reggie and Sandra Tate on August 21, 1966, in Ames, Iowa.

Terri attended Kingsley Elementary, St. Edwards, Columbus High School, and graduated from West High in 1985. She went on to study nursing at Hawkeye Community College and UNI to receive her RN-BC degree.

Terri selflessly cared for others as a nurse for over 30 years. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh brought joy to those around her.

She enjoyed and cared deeply about the rugby community, which her father Reggie played and coached in.

Terri is survived by her mother, Sandra “Sandie” Warren, sisters, Susie (Kevin) Karns, Kimberly (Jason) Dahl, and Ginger (Scott) Knapp, children, Whitney Gustafson, Zach Dahl, Noah Dahl, and April Volling. She is also survived by many adored nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Terri is preceded in death by her father, Reggie Tate, and her stepfather, John M. Warren, as well as her late granddaughter, Nicole, grandparents, Mervin and Phyllis Berkenes and Virgil and Ruby Tate, and sisters, Gina and Christina.

A celebration of life to honor Terri's memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terri's family at: 504 Russell Road Waterloo, IA 50701.