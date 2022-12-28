April 26, 1961-December 23, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Teresa “Terri” Jane Kishman, 61, Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home.
Terri was born April 26, 1961 in McGregor, Iowa. She graduated from MarMac High School in 1979 and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Terri married Laone Kishman on October 25, 1980 at Swede Ridge Lutheran Church, McGregor. She worked in retail management for over 20 years.
Terri is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Laone; children, Emily (Nick) Armile, Erin Kishman and Ben (Meagan) Kishman; grandchildren, Jack and Mia Armile; sisters, Sandie (John Mark) Baade, Joanne (Gary) Peterson-Brooks and Laurie (Brent) Denning; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin VanLannen and Frances “Corky” Peterson and brother, Eugene “Bubby” Peterson.
There will be a visitation for Terri from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Lake and Thornburg Funeral home on Friday, January 6th from 11:30am to 12:30pm in McGregor with service and burial to follow at 1pm at Swede Ridge Lutheran Church in McGregor. Following the service everyone is invited to the River Queen for lunch and drinks on Terri.
Terri was the strongest woman with the biggest heart. She was a devoted Cubs and UNI fan. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joys in life were bringing a smile to everyone’s faces and making them laugh. She loved playing softball and even more, loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was a proud mother and wife and loved being on the farm with her husband and looking out at the animals and her barn. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and it meant the world to her to be the best at every role she played. The only thing she wanted in life was for her family to be together and happy. If you knew her for a minute you knew her for a lifetime. She loved unconditionally and fiercely. Five minutes with her and she already had a spot in her heart for you.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.