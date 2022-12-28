Teresa “Terri” Jane Kishman

There will be a visitation for Terri from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Lake and Thornburg Funeral home on Friday, January 6th from 11:30am to 12:30pm in McGregor with service and burial to follow at 1pm at Swede Ridge Lutheran Church in McGregor. Following the service everyone is invited to the River Queen for lunch and drinks on Terri.

Terri was the strongest woman with the biggest heart. She was a devoted Cubs and UNI fan. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joys in life were bringing a smile to everyone’s faces and making them laugh. She loved playing softball and even more, loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was a proud mother and wife and loved being on the farm with her husband and looking out at the animals and her barn. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and it meant the world to her to be the best at every role she played. The only thing she wanted in life was for her family to be together and happy. If you knew her for a minute you knew her for a lifetime. She loved unconditionally and fiercely. Five minutes with her and she already had a spot in her heart for you.