January 19, 1969-March 20, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Teresa Marie (LeQuatte) Shock, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 20, at home.

She was born January 19, 1969 in Waterloo, daughter of Ricky and Susan Lown LeQuatte. She married Ken Shock on August 20, 1988 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Teresa graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1987. She owned and operated Play-N-Learn Child Development for 23 years.

She enjoyed riding the Harley with Ken and their friends, being with family, traveling, singing Karaoke, fishing on Pleasant Lake in Hackensack, Minnesota as well as baking and decorating cakes for others and genealogy. She is one of four generations of Daughters of the American Revolution since 2016, which included volunteering as Chapter Treasurer and the recognizing of Vietnam Veterans.

Survivors include: her husband; her children, Desiree Shock and Isabelle Shock, both of Cedar Falls and Dalton (Bree) Shock of Gladbrook; her grandsons, Kyren Swanger and Kyson Shock; her mother of Cedar Falls; her sister, Dawn (Mark) Sculco of Basalt, Colorado; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cindy Mayfield, Mike Bauler and Shannon Steimel.

She is preceded in death by: her father; Paternal grandparents, Pat and Pauline LeQuatte; Maternal grandparents, Richard and Julia Lown; her aunt, Bev McCrea; her uncles, Terry Lown, Randy Lown and Robert Lown; her cousins, Jason Lown and Wesley Lown; her nephew, Eric Shock; her father and mother-in-law, Joe and Donna Shock; her sister-in-law, Pat Shock; and friends, Andrea Russell-Butler and Shari Bauler.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Koszta Cemetery, Koszta, IA. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 23, at the funeral home where there will be a 7 p.m. Daughters of the American Revolution Service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Thursday. A Celebration of Teresa’s life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Amvets.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be directed to the www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.