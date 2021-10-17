August 15, 1954-October 10, 2021
Teresa Mae Aneweer, age 67, of Waterloo, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 10, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born August 10, 1954 in California, daughter of Bessie and Wilford Anderson. Siblings: brother, Bobby and two sisters. Sharon and Laura.
She married Bradley Aneweer in October of 1979 in California. They moved to Iowa in 2002.
Teresa is survived by three sons, Nathan Aneweer, Jeremy Aneweer of Waterloo, Samuel (Mikayla) Aneweer of Rockford, IL; and a daughter, Cassandra Aneweer(Dalton) of Waterloo. A beloved granddaughter, Jade of Waterloo. Her brother and sister-in-law, Mike Aneweer and Brenda Kahler, and their families; along with many close friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley, and parents.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
