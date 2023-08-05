WATERLOO—In the early hours of August 1st, while she was peacefully sleeping in her home, our Loving Father took Teresa’s hand and opened Heaven to welcome her in; smiling brightly at the treasure he created her to be. At 58, her heart stopped working and her body surrendered her soul as she got to hear “Well done, my good and faithful servant”, meet the angels and saints, and be joined with those she loved so dearly who had gone on before her. While we smile with the hope of Heaven and the joy of eternity, we grieve the earthly loss of the tireless love she gave as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin and friend.

Teresa cared for everyone with the perfect balance of strength and gentleness. She looked at everything with a creative eye, and rarely idle, she was the fuel that fired the connections we made at everything from immediate and extended family gatherings to adventures great and small. She loved to travel, garden, sew and create a home for her family and friends that welcomed them in no matter the day or hour. She embodied the importance of community by volunteering, being active in the church, and lending a helping hand to anyone who asked. She was a safe place to land with a joyful announcement, a deep question to ponder, or a burden that needed shouldering. The love she showed was truly unconditional.

Teresa was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Mercy Hospital to David and Joanne Nemec on April 14th, 1965. She grew up on the farm with her siblings, learning the value of hard work, the love of a family, and the importance of faith. She graduated from La Salle High School in 1983. She met the love of her life, Thomas Lowe, who she later married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on March 17, 1991 in Fairfax, Iowa. The early years of their marriage were lived in the “Bohemian Alps” near Clutier, Iowa, until they bought their own farm near Dysart. They have built many cherished friendships and lasting memories in this area over the last 29 years.

As the early years of their marriage unfolded, Teresa put on one of her favorite titles of this life—“mom”—and they welcomed their 3 children, Kristen, Nicole, and Jacob. She and Tom taught them to challenge and push themselves, to work hard, to embrace their unique gifts, and to cherish the loving bonds of family. In March of 2022 she was overjoyed to add the new title of “grandmother” with the addition of her grandson, Lee.

Her career was a major passion in her life. She first graduated from Clarke College with double majors in Chemistry and Biology, summa cum laude. She then received another Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Iowa, and became a Physician’s Assistant, serving the Traer community at the Covenant Medical Clinic (now Mercy One) for 31 years seeing generations of families as patients. She also volunteered for Traer EMS for 19 years. In 2022, she decided to continue her medical service by honoring our service men and women by using her gifts providing care at the Waterloo VA Clinic.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Tom Lowe; her children, Kristen (Andrew) McEvoy of Monticello, Nicole Lowe of Salt Lake City, UT, and Jacob Lowe of Ames; her grandson, Lee McEvoy; her mother, Joanne Nemec of Fairfax; her siblings Dan (Keely) Nemec, Marlene (Jeff) Parr, and Douglas (Bonnie) Nemec; her in-laws, Tom Sr. and Sandy Lowe of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law Curt (Stacy) Lowe; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, David Nemec and her brother, Gary Nemec.

A visitation will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer, IA from 4-7 PM with a rosary being led at 3:30 PM on Monday, August 7th. A funeral mass will be offered for the repose of her soul at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, August 8th at the same location. A luncheon will be served in her honor at the Traer Memorial Building at 11 AM following mass. Cards and memorials can be directed to the family’s home.

We thank everyone for the love and support that has already been offered during this difficult time.