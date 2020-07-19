× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teresa L. Younger

(1961-2020)

Teresa Leigh Younger passed away on Thurs, July 2, 2020 after a long struggle with the results of cancer treatments. Terri L Eicher was born March 23, 1961 to Dan & Pat Eicher in Waterloo. Terri made known her desire to follow God & Jesus' teachings when she was 11 and finished faithful until her death.

Shortly after high school graduation, Terri moved to St Joseph, MO in 1981. She married Terry L Younger on November 15, 1986 while in the process of moving to Colorado Springs, CO. They were married November 15, 1986 in the home of her parents in Waterloo and resided in Colorado Springs until her death.

Terri was employed as an accountant at various firms until disabled by the effects of radiation. She greatly enjoyed her work.

Survivors include her husband, children: Brent Alan & Stacey Dawn Younger, her parents, Dan & Mildred Eicher (Cedar Falls), sibllings, David (Irina) Eicher (Waterloo), Janis (Jim) Swanson (Cedar Falls), Karen Eicher (Ukraine), Sue (Don) Lang & Karen (Kevin) Hartman & Jim (Linda) Quam all of CO and numerous other family and friends.

She was an extremely kindhearted person & cared for everyone she encountered. She found the good in anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

