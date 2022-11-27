March 30, 1948-November 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Teresa J. “Tere” Rubendall, 74, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital.

She was born on March 30, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of George J. and Marion F. Gill Spence. Tere graduated from La Porte City High School in 1966. She also earned a bachelors degree from Iowa State University in 1970. Tere married Richard “Rudy” Rubendall on September 15, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

She worked at Ford Motor Credit Company for 20 years as an account manager. She retired as a Team Leader from Toyota Financial Services after 10 years.

Tere was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. She a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the casino and trips to Las Vegas. Tere and Rudy loved spending time on the water. They lived on San Soucie Island for 25 years and later at their lake house on Lake Delhi. They also made many trips to Hawaii.

Survived by her husband, Rudy of Waterloo, two sons, Spence (Meggan) Rubendall of Cedar Rapids, and Jeff (Jessica) Rubendall of San Tan Valley, AZ; five grandchildren, Charlotte, McKenzie, Tyler, Dylan, and Dawsyn Rubendall; two sisters, Becky Schulte of Fort Dodge, and Ann Smith of Phoenix, AZ; and three brothers, Gil (Rebecca) Spence of Dubuque, Stan (Cindy) Spence of Mount Auburn, and Tim Spence of Phoenix, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Richard Jordan Rubendall, in infancy.

Memorial Mass to take place at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice & Palliative Care or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.