(1959-2019)

WATERLOO — Teresa Joice Bultsma was born May 9, 1959, to Rex and Madelyn Joice (Standley) Fuller, in Waterloo, Iowa. She passed away at the Comfort House in Pella on June 6, 2019.

She is survived by husband, Orville; their daughters: Tessa and Kaylee; her parents, Rex and Joice Fuller; her sisters: Rebecca (Neil) Mills of Ainsworth, Iowa, Fonda Fuller of Waterloo, Iowa, and Karla (Ray) Ainsworth of Independence, Iowa and many other family members.

Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Church of Christ in Cedar Falls, with a service to follow.

Celebrate
the life of: Teresa Bultsma
