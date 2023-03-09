December 21, 1959-February 28, 2023
WATERLOO-Terence “Terry” Morehead, 63, died February 28 in Waterloo. He was born December 21, 1959 in Waterloo, IA, the youngest son of Donald Morehead, Sr. and Virginia (Moore) Morehead. Terry graduated from East High School in 1978, where he was a renowned athlete in football, basketball, and track. As an All-Star athlete, he played in the Shrine Bowl; competed in the Drake Relays; and even today, many of his record-setting athletic triumphs are undefeated. Terry attended UCLA, and while there, started as Tailback against the University of Iowa; competed in the Cotton Bowl; won the 1983 Rose Bowl; and served as an Army Reservist. Terry competed professionally with the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills and later earned two advanced degrees from UNI. While completing his higher education, he had two children with Nancy Thornton.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Austin; his daughters, Marissa Thornton and Arielle Thornton (Juan) of Waldorf, MD; two brothers, Duane “Duff” Morehead (Diane) and Tony Morehead (Shannon) of Waterloo; his sisters, Sharon Pearson of Atlanta, GA, and Audrey Moore of Jackson, MS; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Morehead, Sr.; his brother, Donald “Bubba” Morehead, Jr.; his stepfather, Edmond Austin; his maternal grandparents, Gaston Moore and Mattie Pearl Montgomery Byrd; and his paternal grandparents, William Morehead and Ella Curry.
Visitation (10-11am) and Memorial Services (11am) are Friday, March 10 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup (400 South St. Waterloo, IA 50701). U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 Honor Guard will render military rites.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
