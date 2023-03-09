WATERLOO-Terence “Terry” Morehead, 63, died February 28 in Waterloo. He was born December 21, 1959 in Waterloo, IA, the youngest son of Donald Morehead, Sr. and Virginia (Moore) Morehead. Terry graduated from East High School in 1978, where he was a renowned athlete in football, basketball, and track. As an All-Star athlete, he played in the Shrine Bowl; competed in the Drake Relays; and even today, many of his record-setting athletic triumphs are undefeated. Terry attended UCLA, and while there, started as Tailback against the University of Iowa; competed in the Cotton Bowl; won the 1983 Rose Bowl; and served as an Army Reservist. Terry competed professionally with the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills and later earned two advanced degrees from UNI. While completing his higher education, he had two children with Nancy Thornton.