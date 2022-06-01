October 9, 1969-May 29, 2022

Tempest Lyn Woock was born to Sandra and Roger Woock October 9, 1969, in Waterloo Iowa. Tempest was God’s gift of a perfect child with special needs.

When Tempest turned 3 she started River Hills School, a school for special needs individuals. She attended River Hills until she turned 21. Tempest participated in Special Olympics winning many metals and she was a girl scout along with many of her friends. She enjoyed going through the newspapers reading the ads and cutting them out.

Tempest moved to Emerson Group home where she lived for almost 30 years with the same people. They became a family with each one looking out for the other. Emerson closed June 4, 2020. EPI released her from their care and Tempest moved into Cedar Falls Health Care nursing home in July 2020. In February 2022, Tempest moved to Parkview Manor nursing home in Reinbeck, Iowa.

Tempest attended Nazareth Lutheran Church with her family and also attended a confirmation class for special needs individuals. Tempest choose John 14:6 as her confirmation bible verse. Tempest believed and put her trust and faith in Jesus. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 7:02pm, Tempest Lyn Woock’s spirit left her body and it went directly into the arms of Jesus.

She is survived by her father, Roger (Diane) Woock of Cedar Falls; sister, Nicoll Carson of Evansdale; nephew, Cody Carson, great niece and nephew, Mia and Ayden of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Jennie Waller, and two nieces, Olivia and Elliott Waller of Janesville.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Woock, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.