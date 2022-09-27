October 9, 1926-September 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Ted Peek, 95, of Waterloo, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

He was born October 9, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Carl T. and Ida Beguelin Peek. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1944 and served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific theater. He married Joan (Garrabrant) Baier June 1, 1979, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He worked at the Waterloo Post Office for 32 years, retiring in 1986 as the superintendent of postal operations.

Ted attended Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for many years. He and Joan enjoyed traveling and attending southern gospel music concerts. He also liked woodworking and reading books.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Peek of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Jane (Dan) Duncan of Johnston; two stepsons, Craig D. (Connie) Baier of Gig Harbor, WA, and Michael (Pam) Baier of Urbandale; four grandchildren, Troy (Melissa) Baier, Justin (Marin) Baier, Nicole (Bill) Koller, and Craig R. (Maddy) Baier; and four great-grandchildren, Liam Koller, Coen Baier, Tori Koller, and Maeve Baier.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Miriam Peek.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the Friendship Village Auxiliary or Friendship Village Chapel Ministry. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com/. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, 319-233-3146.