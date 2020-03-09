Ted Nieman

Ted was born on October 9th, 1949 to Ralph and Norma Nieman. He grew up with 12 siblings. When he was 17 years old he enlisted in the Marines. Shortly after enlisting he was deployed to Vietnam where he served 2 years in the Vietnam War. After he served he came back home and married Chris Derifield. They had one daughter. They later divorced and he married Sue Stolfus. They had one daughter and a son. After they divorced he married Lynn. They had 4 children together. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, tinking with his stuff in the garage and fishing. He spent time traveling but mostly enjoyed being at home. He will be greatly missed by many.