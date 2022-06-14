 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ted Melohn

June 11, 2022

Ted Melohn, age 80, of Stout, Iowa. He passed away at MercyOne in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 of natural causes.

A celebration of life is set for July 23, 2022 at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2124 Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa from 12pm to 4pm.

