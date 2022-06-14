June 11, 2022
Ted Melohn, age 80, of Stout, Iowa. He passed away at MercyOne in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 of natural causes.
A celebration of life is set for July 23, 2022 at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2124 Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa from 12pm to 4pm.
