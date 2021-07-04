Ted A. Morrill

Ted was born on August 15, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of James A. and Edith K. (Fisher) Morrill. Ted attended the Waverly School System and graduated in 1968 from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Following his schooling, Ted worked for Don Kleinschmidt in the floor covering business. On April 8, 1970, Ted was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving 1 year, 6 months and 28 days, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on November 5, 1971. Ted then began working for Peterman and Haes Floor Covering in Waterloo. On October 2, 1976, Ted was united in marriage to Patti Liming on the Cedar River in Janesville, Iowa. In 1978, the couple built a log cabin along the river in Janesville, where they raised their three daughters, Samantha, Shannon and Staci. In 1980, Ted and his two brothers Terry and Tim started 3T Flooring Company. From 1985 until his retirement in 2015 Ted worked for Simpsons laying carpet and flooring.