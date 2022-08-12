June 14, 1994-August 10, 2022

DES MOINES-Teal Morgan Erhardt, age 28, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Teal was born on June 14, 1994, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Jeff and Karen (Walker) Erhardt. She was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2012. Teal then attended University of Northern Iowa graduating with her Bachelor of Arts in 2017. During her life Teal worked at YESS (Youth Emergency Shelter) in Des Moines and most recently for Wells Fargo in Des Moines as a Customer Service Representative.

Teal was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. In her spare time, Teal could be found at Clear Lake with family and friends.

Teal’s memory is honored by her parents, Jeff and Karen Erhardt of Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Natalie Erhardt of Des Moines; grandmother, Donna Erhardt of Sumner; partner, Jess (Pederson) Simmons of Des Moines; and her Golden Retriever, Maverick. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Walker and Eugene Erhardt.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 2 to 5 p.m. and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 15, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Teal’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.