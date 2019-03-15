(2002-2019)
WATERLOO — TayShaun “Fuss” MyLique Allen, 16, died Sunday, March 10, as the result of a hit-and-run.
He was born July 27, 2002, in Waterloo, son of Corey and Terri Allen.
He attended East High School, later transferred to Expo Alternative School and was a junior. He was employed at Little Caesar’s Pizza.
Survived by: his mother and father; seven brothers; two sisters; maternal grandparents, Terence, Shonda Taylor; paternal grandmother, Brenda Mills; aunts, uncle and several cousins.
Preceded in death by: his paternal grandfather, Traci Eugene “Poppa” Mills.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Hope City Church, 118 High St. The family will greet family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 15, at the church.
Memorials and flowers: may be directed to Sanders Funeral Service in care of Terri and Corey Allen.
