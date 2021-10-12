December 2, 1964-October 9, 2021

EVANSDALE-Tavanna Raye Iehl, 56, of Evansdale, died Saturday, October 9, at home.

She was born December 2, 1964, in Dodge Center, MN., the daughter of Walter and Evelyn Auman Broten. She married Dennis Iehl on September 18, 1982, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Tavanna was employed with Tyson Fresh Meats for 12 years until retiring to be a stay at home Mom.

Survivors include: her husband, Dennis of Evansdale; two daughters, Brandy Louise Iehl of Waterloo and Echo Dawn Iehl of Waterloo; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; three sisters, Therese Broten of Cedar Rapids, Sue (Wayne) Venom of Jesup, and Cher Alnutt of Marshalltown; four brothers, Walter (Deb) Broten of Waterloo, Rusty Broten of Cedar Rapids, Brad (Annie) Broten of California, and Anthony (Lisa) Broten of Missouri.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her Step-Father, Tom Barnes; her siblings; Randy Broten, Kelly Broten, and Lynn Broten.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

