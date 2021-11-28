 Skip to main content
Tasha Widner

June 18, 1967-November 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Tasha Widner, 54, of Friendship, WI, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at Gunderson Medical Center in LaCrosse, WI.

She was born June 18, 1967, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of Craig and Tanya (Eagle) Kneppe. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1985 and later attended Wartburg College and the University of Northern Iowa. On January 20, 2006 she married Aaron L. Widner at the Wartburg College Chapel in Waverly. She was employed at Colonial Savings as a Senior Home Loan Processor.

She is survived by her husband Aaron of Friendship, WI; her cat KiKi, mother and step father, Tanya and Gene Crowe of Cedar Falls; father and step mother, Craig and Susan Kneppe of Cedar Falls; sister, Lara (Paul) Pettinger with children Ella, Noah and Christian of Dubuque; two step brothers, Sean Crowe with children Chase and Emma of Cedar Falls and Steven Carter of Des Moines; and step sister, Angie (Lynn) White with children Logan and Lexi of Merrill, WI. Preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Family and friends were very important to Tasha as she loved to spend time with them. A fan of warm weather, a sandy beach was her favorite place to be. She will be missed by all that were lucky to have met her.

Services were held Friday, November 26, 2021 at Poyner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church youth program.

