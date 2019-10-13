{{featured_button_text}}
Taresa L. Tripp

Taresa Tripp, 60, passed away Sept. 12, 2019, in Merryville, La. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Tim and daughter Kerri.

Family private service will be held at a later date at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Jim Tripp, 305 Pine St., Reinbeck, 50669.

