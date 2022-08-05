October 19, 1984-July 25, 2022

Tanner Robert Brown, age 37, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of Fredericksburg, Iowa, passed away July 25, 2022 in his home. Tanner was born on October 19, 1984 in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of David and Sharon Brown.

Tanner grew up in Fredericksburg, Iowa where he graduated from Fredericksburg High School Class of 2002. Tanner proudly served as the team manager for the 2001 Fredericksburg High School State Championship Football team.

Following high school, Tanner worked in the restaurant industry where he worked at the Ox Yoke Inn in Amana, Iowa. He enjoyed working and always was excited when he would be called in to work an extra shift.

Tanner was a happy kid who also enjoyed volunteering his time at the VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He loved being with the veterans, he loved his family, playing cards and was always joking around.

He cherished his cat “Buddy” and his puppy “Maddie Jo”.

He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Jaydon Michael Brown, his maternal grandparents, Helmuth and Carolyne Bartels and an uncle, Wyatt Yearous.

He is survived by his parents, David and Sharon Brown, of Newton Iowa, one brother, Joshua Brown and his wife Abby, of Warsaw, Missouri, one sister, Kimberly Brown, of Bolivar, Missouri, 4 nieces and nephews, Emma, Skyler, Cayden and Jade, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date near Warsaw, Missouri and Fredericksburg, Iowa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to the Osage Valley Fire Department, Women’s Auxiliary c/o Reser Funeral Home, P.O. Box 910, Warsaw, Missouri 65355.