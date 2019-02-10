CEDAR FALLS — Tanis Lee Diedrichs, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born April 16, 1939, in Sterling, Neb., daughter of Alvin and Letitia (Barnell) Wolff. She married Robert Diedrichs on June 12, 1957, in Sterling.
Tanis graduated from Sterling High School in 1956 and taught for a year at Saunders Creek school, District 11. She attended the University of Nebraska, UCLA, Santa Monica City College, and graduated in 1968 with a degree in history from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, American Association of University Women, United Sisters chapter of Networking Together Inc., and Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Society.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Judy (Patrick Van Nice) Diedrichs of Des Moines; a son, John of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Gemma and Andrew Van Nice; three sisters, Sandra Wolff of Lincoln, Neb., Charlene Nebel of Houston and JoAnn (Dennis) Trout of Lincoln; and two brothers, Robert (Denise) Wolff of Sterling and John (Joyce) Wolff of Lincoln.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Mary Jane; and a brother-in-law, Don Nebel.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 10, at Richardson Funeral Service and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Friends of Sabeel, North America or The Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Tanis actively supported human rights and was a founding member of “Iowans for a Free Palestine.” She loved her family, was a devoted mother, and enjoyed her grandchildren.
