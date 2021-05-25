March 11, 1995-May 15, 2021

WATERLOO–Taneka Denise Clay, 26 years old, of Manchester, IA, passed away on May 15, 2021. She was affectionately known as T, Tank, and Tatta.

Taneka Clay was born March 11, 1995 in East Moline, IL to Jamie Kelly and Willie Lee Clay. She attended Central Middle School and West High School. Growing up, Taneka was actively involved in church activities at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Tatta recently started employment at Berry Global International in Manchester. A very social person, she made friends everywhere she went.

Survived by: her beautiful daughters, Kali (4) and Kamryn McGee (1); her mother; her father; two sisters, Trameka and Shaneka Kelly; one brother, Aries Malik Kelly; seven nephews; two nieces; aunts; uncles; a host of cousins; God Mom, You¬landa (Mike) Robinson; God sisters, Tierra and Lonnisha Robinson; God brother, Deuce Robinson; and friends.

Preceded in death by: her Grandmother, Flora Kelly; Grandfather, James (Bob) Kelly; and two uncles, Edward and Ray (Poon) Kelly.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 712 W. 7th St., Waterloo, IA 50702.

Services were held Tuesday, May 25, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family was assisted by Sanders Funeral Services.