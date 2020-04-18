Tamra Jo Bartelt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALTOONA — Tamra J. Bartelt, 75, was born in Muscatine, Iowa to Howard and Clara Jo Williams. Tam married Ralph Stephen “Beanie” Bartelt in 1964. Tam passed away April 9, 2020 in Altoona, Iowa, with family by her side, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Tamra is survived by Beanie, son Brad, daughter Heather, and four grandchildren, Hannah, Victoria, Jack and Vance. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her lifetime friends, and the “Lunch Bunch gatherings.” She loved her trips and travels, shopping, Jazzercise, yoga, feeding and taking care of her outside pets — birds and squirrels —and using her “green thumb” on her many plants. Her smile, laugh, wit, and caring ways will be missed.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for later this year. Memorials may be directed to any food bank of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

