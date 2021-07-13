April 6, 1962-July 9, 2021

VICTOR-Tammy Strudthoff, 59, of Victor, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born April 6, 1962, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Eugene & Dorothy (Wegner) Bright. Tammy graduated from NU High School with the Class of 1980. On September 18, 1982, she was married to Stanley “Jon” Strudthoff in Cedar Falls. Tammy had an infectious personality that drew people to her.

Tammy was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her father, Gene. She is survived by her husband, Jon; her son, Tanner (Hailey Bermel) Strudthoff of Cedar Falls; her mother, Dorothy, of Cedar Falls; her brother, David (Julie) Bright of New Hartford; her sisters: Marcia (Dave) Rinderknecht of Cedar Rapids, Bonnie Bright of Victor and Alison (James) Rooff of Cedar Falls; many beloved nieces and nephews; and many loving friends and extended family members.

There will be a visitation at St. James Lutheran Church of Victor on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 3-6:00 pm followed by a prayer service. Her funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:30 am with an hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens of Cedar Falls. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.