July 27, 1957-December 5, 2021

JESUP-Tammy Jo Pekrul, 64, of Jesup, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 5, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She was born July 27, 1957 in Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Geraldine Steege Pekrul.

Tammy was employed with the CBE Group until disability in 2011. Her greatest loves were Family, Friends, Fishing, Fleetwood Mac and Fur Babies!

Survivors include: two sisters, Jody Engel of Independence and Carla Pekrul of Albany, Missouri; four nephews, Cody (Tammi) Engel of Independence, Jon (Tanya) Engel of LaPorte City, Jered (Shannon) Engel of Raymond and Casey (Britne) Dietz of Ankeny; a niece, Heidi Bellos of Cedar Falls; several great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Shannon, Dawn and Robin (Hemmer).

She is preceded in death by: her parents.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, preceded by an hour of visitation. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com