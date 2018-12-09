APLINGTON -- Tammra "Tami" Sue Simkins, 53, of Aplington, died at home Thursday, Dec. 6.
She was born Nov. 23, 1965, in Webster City, daughter of Larry and Marie (DeBoer) Wagner. In 1986, she married Kent Juel, and they later divorced. On Oct. 23, 2013, Tami married John Simkins at the First Reformed Church in Aplington.
Tami graduated from Dike High School in 1985 and attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, where she received her registered nursing degree. She was employed by Covenant Hospital from 1998 until 2013.
Tami was a member of Orchard Hill Church where she held a leadership role and was active with the women’s group.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Josh Juel of Cedar Falls, Ashley (Adam) Clark of Waterloo, and Jared Juel of Dike; three stepchildren, Joshua Simkins of Cedar Falls, Brandon Simkins of Denver, Colo., and Lindsey Simkins of Aplington; two grandchildren, Grayson and Grady Clark; a brother, Joe (Shannan) Wagner of Checotah, Okla.; and two sisters, Lisa Love of Texas and DeAnna Wagner of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: a nephew, Brad Wagner.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at First Reformed Church in Aplington. Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Tami enjoyed dogs and listening to Christian music. She loved taking trips with her family to New York and to the zoo in North Dakota. Tami’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
