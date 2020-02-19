Tamica T. Allison

(1977-2020)

WATERLOO -- Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, of Waterloo, died Feb. 10.

She was born Aug. 17, 1977, in Benton Harbor, Mich., daughter of Joanne Allison and Joe Martin.

She graduated from Waterloo East High. She attended Georgia Tech, studying to be flight attendant. She was known as the lunch lady at Irving Elementary in Waterloo.

Survivors: four children, Japreia Jones, Famiek Amechi Cook, Javez Galloway, and Famirra Allison, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren of Waterloo; her father; two sisters, Charmaine Allison of Waterloo, and JaTonna Clark of Minneapolis; two brothers, J.D. Lewis and Jamaal Lewis, both of Benton Harbor, Mich.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her mother.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may call at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. today and on Friday for one hour prior to services. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family at 101 South St., where they will be receiving friends.

Tamica was a very self-driven, unique, and talented individual. She touched so many lives with just a simple “hello” and a smile. Tamica was always vibrant, Fly & DOPE with a smile like sunshine. She loved her music (Mary J Blige), and wearing her earth-toned colors.

To plant a tree in memory of Tamica Allison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.