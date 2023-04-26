April 23, 2023
CLARKSVILLE-Tami Renee Oldenburger, age 48, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, of brain cancer.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Aaron; son, Dylan (Shelby) Oldenburger of Grundy Center, Iowa; daughter, Kiana Oldenburger (Fiancée Jacob Walters) of Aplington, Iowa; her parents, Steve and Jan Bierstedt of Lake View, Iowa; brother, Jay (Mena) Bierstedt of Roland, Iowa; father and mother-in-law, Neal and Verlene Oldenburger of Aplington, Iowa; and niece and nephew, Nick Oldenburger of Urbandale, Iowa and Jada Oldenburger of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, Iowa, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Aplington, Iowa.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the First Reformed Church and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Hope Lodge in Iowa City, Iowa.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
