DENVER — Tamara Lou “Tammy” Hougen, 55, of Denver, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born June 24, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of Gene Edward and Kathleen Claire (Franzen) Gorby. She married Luther Hougen on Jan. 2, 1987, in Denver.
Tammy graduated from Central High School in Waterloo in 1981. She had been employed at John Deere in Waterloo since 1996.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Jami (Chris) Hougen Johnson of Chicago; a son, Cody Hougen of Denver; two grandchildren, Hudson and Kit Hougen; four sisters, Charlotte (Tom) Jeys, Diane Gorby, Kim Gorby and Nicole Gorby, and a brother, Gene (Shelley) Gorby, all of Waterloo; and her father and mother-in-law, the Rev. O. Paul and Helen Hougen of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother-in-law, Paul Jay Hougen; a sister-in-law, Gloria Ormord; and a niece, Kirsten Ormord.
Celebration of Life service: 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and for an hour before services Monday, all at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts: celebrating Tammy’s compassion for animals, are being directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
If you saw Tammy camping and tending to her land, you saw her in her element. She loved being outside. She very much loved her pets, “her babies.” She also had a special bond with her husband, and even passed away on the day he asked her to marry him, 32 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.