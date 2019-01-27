Try 1 month for 99¢
Tamara "Tami" Fintel

(1964-2019)

WATERLOO — Tamara “Tami” Fintel, 55, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 5, 1964, in Cedar Falls, daughter of James and Sandra (Schrag) Demro. She married Douglas Fintel in Janesville, and they later divorced.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was self employed in housekeeping.

Survived by: three children, Lindsey Fintel of Cedar Falls, Braden Fintel of Reno, Nev., and Brooke Klemz of West Palm Beach, Fla.; four grandsons, Kodi Torticill, Kameron Wireman, Aiden and Landon Fintel; two brothers, Chad (Jennifer) Demro of Pittsburgh and Jaydon Schrag of Cedar Falls; and significant other, Fong “AL” Phanhnao of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and biological father, Glenn Morrison.

Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family in care of Richardson Funeral Service, 615 Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.

Condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

