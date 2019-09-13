Tamara R. Mohorne was born March 24, 1974, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard Louis Mohorne, Sr and Laura Conner.
She graduated from West High School. During her career, Tamara was employed as an accountant and a Human Resource Coordinator.
She is survived by her mother, Laura (Michael) Allen and stepmother Rebecca Mohorne. Also to cherish her memory is her grandmother Flossie Anderson; four brothers, Michael Burton, Richard Louis Mohorne, Jr, Damian Mohorne, and Jonathon Wells. Two sisters, Erica Burton Nowak and Jennifer Bagby: also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her father; paternal grandfather Willie Clyde Mohorne Sr; paternal stepgrandfather Ulysee Anderson; maternal grandparents Stephen and Magnolia Taylor; maternal grandfather William Conner and step-father LaDon Burton.
Memorial service in Mesa, Arizona and later in Waterloo.
