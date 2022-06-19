November 10, 1935-April 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Talea Ruth Schwartz, 86, of Waterloo, left her broken and painful body and was promoted to Glory to finally be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved and served her entire life, on April 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving daughters. Talea was born on November 10, 1935, in Dover, NJ, the daughter of Herman and Doris Baer Meyer.

Talea graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1954 and married Paul R. Schwartz on April 16, 1955, in Waterloo. She was a long-time member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in many capacities. Talea was co-owner of Progressive Tool Company in Waterloo until her retirement in 1997

Left to celebrate her life are her daughters, Debra Ellringer of Waterloo, and her children Nicholas (Jodi) Ellringer, Lauren (David) Kleiner and K.J. Ellringer; and Susan (Craig) Anderson of Cedar Falls, and their children Lindsey (Zach) Holsman and Heidi Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl (Linda) Meyer of Cedar Falls and a cousin, Viann (Peter) Schroeder of Lincoln, NE. Talea was reunited in Heaven with her husband and her brother, John Meyer

The family wishes to thank Talea’s family of care givers at Friendship Village, for their love and devotion to her. She loved you all dearly.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA. A private family memorial service and inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery will be at a later date.

As a show of sympathy, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Friendship Village Auxiliary. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.