December 8, 2005-March 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Talan Joshua Preisser, 17, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his home in Cedar Falls.

He was born December 8, 2005, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Joshua Allen and Corey Lynn Rhoades Preisser. Talan would have graduated with the Class of 2024 at Cedar Falls High School. He was employed at McDonalds in Cedar Falls and was an avid gamer.

Survived his parents, Joshua and Corey Preisser of Cedar Falls; brother, Tatum Preisser of Cedar Falls; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Linda Rhoades of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Jon and Shelley Preisser of Davenport; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and extended family.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Waterloo Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richardson Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.