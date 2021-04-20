July 12, 1982-April 13, 2021
WATERLOO—Tajah M. Wright, 38, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 13, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 12, 1982, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lloyd Forney Jr. and Tammy Theroith Huggins. She married Curtis Wright on June 20, 2009 at Payne AME Church in Waterloo.
Tajah graduated from East High School in 2000 and obtained her Master’s Degree in Leisure Services from the University of Northern Iowa in 2006. She was employed as a Housing Coordinator for the city of Waterloo. She also was a member of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission.
Survivors include: her husband, Curtis of Waterloo; her children, Shakur Wright and Naturi Wright both of Waterloo; her father, Lloyd Forney Jr. of Waterloo; her mother Tammy Huggins of Waterloo; 17 brothers and sisters.
Preceded in death by: her brothers, Corey Parker and Adaris Therioth; her maternal grandfather, Jack Theroith, her paternal grandparents, Lloyd Sr. and Rosetta Forney; her mother-in-law, Bobbie Jean Wright.
Services: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Hope City Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 4 -7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the church. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Mask and social distancing will be required for anyone attending the visitation and service. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 2901 Niles St. Waterloo, IA. 50703.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
