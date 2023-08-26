December 7, 1964—August 9, 2023

On August 9, 2023, Timothy Todd Masman, 58, transitioned from this world to the next. His “borning cry” was first heard on December 7, 1964, in Buffalo, NY, during a typical Buffalo snow storm.

Todd’s life was marked by his faith and commitment to serving others. He was always grateful for the unwavering presence, love and guidance of the living Lord through every stage of his life from his “borning cry” to the final closing of his “weary eyes”.

Todd received his undergraduate degree in Christian Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV, and later earned his MA in College Student Personnel from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH. He dedicated his career to working as a director of student activities at colleges and universities in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, always striving to create inclusive and welcoming communities for all students.

As a gay Christian man, Todd was deeply committed to social justice, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. He worked tirelessly to promote equality and acceptance, inspiring countless individuals with his love, compassion, and kindness.

Todd was the eldest of 5 children. Todd is survived by his parents, Elliott R Masman and Bonnie and Paul Kidder, and his siblings Mark “Mazz” Masman, Thomas “TP” Masman, Karen Emery, and Matt (Sharon) Doetsch-Kidder. He is also survived by his nieces Marcy and Ada Doetsch-Kidder.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. Henry and Rev. Eloise Masman and his grandmother Lois Sandeen.

Todd’s life was a testament to the power of faith, love, and service. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and the many social justice causes he championed. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to inspire and guide the hearts of those who follow in his footsteps.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at his alma mater, West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, WV. Among one of Todd’s favorite hymns planned is “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry” composed by John Ylvisaker in 1951, quoted above.

Donations may be made to: Iowa Interfaith Alliance DONATE (interfaithallianceiowa.org) and West Virginia Wesleyan College Online Donations https:/ssl.charityweb.netvwconatenow.htm) please use the drop–down “other” and mention T. Todd Masman.

Rest in peace, dear Todd. Your love and light will shine on forever.