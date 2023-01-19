May 22, 1933-January 17, 2023

DENVER-Sylvia Mae Huffman, 89, of Denver, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Public visitation for Sylvia will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. time of sharing, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Hojin Shin officiating. Sylvia will be laid to rest at the Waterloo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Sylvia’s name to her family which will be later designated to the church or Unity Point Hospice Care of Waterloo. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway location is caring for Sylvia and her family.

Sylvia Mae Hastings was born on May 22, 1933 in Waukon, Iowa the daughter of Chester and Elsie (Kuester) Hastings. She was raised and educated in the Waukon school districts and graduated from Waukon high school. She was so proud of being a majorette as well as Homecoming Princess. On November 8, 1953, Sylvia was united in marriage to Cyril Huffman in Mississippi. From this union the couple were blessed with four children: Kimberly, Todd, Lisa and Penny. Sylvia lovingly raised her children and then worked as the appointment secretary for Olan Mill for 8 years before retiring in 1996.

Sylvia loved the Lord and truly had a heart of gold. She loved her family well and being with them was what made her the happiest. They, in turn, loved her fiercely. She was a proud member of First United Methodist Church and loved being a part of her church family. She enjoyed the groups that she was involved with like the birthday club friends and her Monday morning Panera group. Sylvia was always helping friends and neighbors with rides to appointments, library or church. She never stopped caring for others. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting and spending time with her beloved dog, Elsie. She is going to be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish Sylvia’s memory are her children: Kimberly (Larry) Kudej, Todd (Sandra) Huffman, Lisa (Steve) McDermott and Penny (Dan) Franke; grandchildren: Matthew Kudej, Matt (Becca) Brown, Katie (Tracy) Treiber, Andrew Huffman and his fiancé Samantha Beggs, Ashley Huffman, Hailey Franke and Benjamin Franke; great-grandchildren: Emmett and Lucas Brown as well as Elsie, her four-legged companion.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril Huffman; parents: Chester and Elsie Hastings; stepmother: Kartha Hastings; siblings: Lila Ewing, Keith Hastings, Ronnie Hastings, Robert Smeby, one grandson: Michael Kudej; one son-in-law: Dan Horan; two unborn children and numerous close friends.