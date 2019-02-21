(1946-2019)
WATERLOO — Sylvia M. Gavigan, 72, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born May 24, 1946, in Des Moines, daughter of Oather and Mary Arnold Loy. She married Richard Murray in Tripoli. They later divorced. She then married Earl Jensen in Waterloo. They later divorced. She then married Richard Gavigan on June 29, 1984, in Waterloo.
Sylvia was a cook for many years at Big Bill’s in Evansdale and had various other jobs over the last few years.
Survived by: her husband; six children, Roger Murray of Vinton, Scott Murray of Newton, Candi (Steve) Retterrath of Waterloo, Shantell Jensen of Cedar Falls, Angela (Donald Sr.) Mintey of Waterloo and Kurtis Jensen of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, April Murray, Breanna (Bill) Peters, Wynnter Jensen, Hayley Kingsley, Ayden Porter-Jensen, Blake, Raelyn, Ashlyn Murray, Ashley, Lacey and Lynnzey Kingsley and Donald Mintey Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce Murray, and Brody and Paxton Peters.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
