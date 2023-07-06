August 8, 1941-July 2, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Sylvia LeAnn Reisem Walker, 81, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, July 2 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

She was born Aug. 8, 1941 on the family farm in Grundy County, daughter of Menno F. and Henrietta Johnson Van Hauen. She graduated from Grundy Center High School.

She married Gerald R. Reisem Nov. 7, 1960 in Grundy Center. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 1981. She married Robert “Bob” Walker on May 20, 1988 in Waterloo.

Sylvia worked as a waitress and manager at her mother’s café, C & H Café. She enjoyed living on the water where she loved boating, fishing and family time.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Jeff Reisem of Greene; two daughters, Jodi Holtzman and Connie Brookman both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, William (Mandy) Schmidt, Dustyn (Leah) Martin, Shelbie Reisem, Cody (McKenzie) Brookman, Chelsea Brookman, Jessica Grapp and Cathleen (Andy) Sweerin; 13 great grandchildren, Scarlett, Jayden, Kayden, Oliver, Aubry, Carly, Easton, Alayah, Trenton, Nolan, Lincoln, Oliver and Hazel; her brother, Ronald (Lauri) Van Hauen of Fridley, Minn; her sister, Denise Van Hauen of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Menno Van Hauen and Henrietta Shipp; a granddaughter, Marci Hassell; a brother, Lawrence Van Hauen and a sister Carol Jean Van Hauen.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before the service on Monday.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.