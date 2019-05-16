WAVERLY — Sylvia Katherine (Smith) Parmer, 94, of Waverly, died May 10 at Waverly Health Center, Waverly.
She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Bremer County, daughter of Neil Houston and Anna Clara (Leitha) Smith. On July 10, 1948, she married Howard Glendon Parmer at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Waverly. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Waverly High School in 1942. She received her teacher’s training from Wartburg College. Sylvia taught school in the rural schools of Bremer County. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church, Women’s Fellowship and the Know Your Neighbor Club.
Survived by: two daughters, JoAnn (Russell) Hardy of Mason City and Nancy Huebner of Waterloo; two sons, Darrel (Connie) Parmer of Charles City and Randy (Kim Blair) Parmer of Dunkirk, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Lindsay (Jason) Cook, Landon (Amanda) Parmer, Logan Parmer, Jonathan, Jason and Cindy Huebner, Ryan (Mandy), Kevin (Jodi) and Adam (Adria) Hardy and Valerie and Carissa Parmer; and 14 great-grandchildren, Roman, Cadence, Jarin, Elias, Raina, Rowan, Aiden, Ella, Benjamin and Grace Hardy, Everett and Vaden Cook, Chloe Parmer and Kylie Moore.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Neil Smith and her twin brother, Sylvester.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Heritage United Methodist Church, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also for one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: to the family to be distributed to area organizations.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Sylvia enjoyed quilting, cooking, traveling, gardening and watching the birds and squirrels. She especially enjoyed her time with her family.
