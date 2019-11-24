(1925-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Sylvia Jansen, 94, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 21, at Parker Place, Parkersburg, of complications of COPD.
She was born on July 3, 1925, to William Vanderwerf and Cora VanTiger Vanderwerf on a farm north of Aplington. She married Paul Jansen on June 28, 1949, at Aplington Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Sylvia graduated from Aplington High School, then attended Iowa Teachers Normal School in Cedar Falls and Wartburg College. She taught kindergarten through eighth grade at Crooked School north of Austinville. She taught K-8 grade at Kesley from 1944-45, then returned to Austinville to teach fourth through sixth grade from 1945-1949. She and Paul farmed for 14 years while raising their family. They moved to Parkersburg in 1965, and she was employed as a certified nurse’s assistant at Allison Manor and at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls from 1975-1990.
Sylvia was active in the Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church, as a Sunday School teacher, choir, member of the Sunshine Circle, assisting with funerals and other church activities. Sylvia was involved with with the local Christian Women’s Club, a volunteer at Excelsior Christian School and started the Butler County ARC support group for parents with special needs children.
Survived by: her children, Dale (Sara) Jansen of Cedar Falls, Linda (Joe) Scallon of Iowa Falls, Lugene (Jane) Jansen of Bella Vista, Ark., Ron Jansen of Pella, Twila Jansen of Cedar Falls and Troy Jansen of Ames; 11 grandchildren, Quintin Jansen, Matt (Kari) Jansen, Sara (Craig) Bonney, Mark (Jenon) Scallon, Amy (Vince) Geis, John (Kelsey) Scallon, Rachel (Dave) Baker, Emily (Jason) Keith, Garret (fiancée Hanna Stewart) Jansen, Elisabeth Jansen and Joseph Jansen; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Larry (MaryAnn) Jansen of Spirit Lake.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years; a daughter, Paulette; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Jansen; her parents; three brothers, the Rev. Calvin Vanderwerf and William and Wilbur Vanderwerf, who died in infancy; and a sister-in-law, Sally Vanderwerf.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Reformed Church and for an hour before services at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Exceptional Persons Inc. or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Sylvia enjoyed playing piano, watching college football and basketball games, and doing Sudoku puzzles. In 2008, Sylvia’s home in Parkersburg was destroyed by an EF5 tornado. This might have felled anyone, but central to Sylvia’s being was her abiding Christian faith. She was a constant prayer warrior for her family and others.
