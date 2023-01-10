December 19, 1937-January 8, 2023

JANESVILLE-Sylvia Faye Johnson, 85, of Janesville, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Sylvia was born December 19, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Jennie (Stevens) Janes. She grew up in Waterloo and worked at a local nursing home as well as Bishop’s Buffet. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956. While skating at the Roller Dome in Cedar Falls, she met a young man from Janesville, Melvin, and it was love at first sight. The couple would marry on March 10, 1957, in Waterloo. To this union three children were born, Denise, Allan, and Lisa. In addition to working alongside Melvin on the farm, Sylvia first worked as a telephone operator and then was a nurse’s aide for many years at the Waverly Hospital. She then worked at the Janesville Café before returning to nursing at Sartori and Waverly Hospital.

Sylvia loved to have a good time and enjoyed spending time with her family. Living on the farm didn’t naturally allow a lot of travel, however, she enjoyed a special Alaskan cruise with Melvin and a 50th Anniversary trip to Hawaii with her whole family.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Melvin of Janesville, three children; Denise (Larry) Carter of Cedar Falls, Allan (Chris) Johnson of Janesville and Lisa (Kelly) Newton of Waverly, nine grandchildren; Brandi, Bradley (Laci), Jeremy (Sydnie), Kyle (Mallory), McKayla (Cass), Kenny, Dennis (Lore), Keely and Kennedy, fourteen great grandchildren; Kiley, Tarynn, Leah, Wesley, Myleigh, Aleigha, Marshall, Natalie, Leo, Claire, Nixon, Owen, Jackson and Molly, three sisters; Sally (Lee) Linderkamp of Waverly, Patty (Daniel) Bowser of Evansdale, Connie (Richard) Francis of Stratford and a sister-in-law, Chris Janes of North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Janes and a great grandson, Owen Hinz.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Janesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187