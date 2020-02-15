Sylvia Brooks, 98, of Waterloo passed away peacefully on February 5 at her daughter's home in Texas. Sylvia was born in Rosholt, South Dakota on January 9, 1922.

She has lived in Waterloo since 1946 when she met and married the love of her life, Clarence. They were married at The Little Brown Church in Nashua in May, 1946. Once her family was established, she began working for the Waterloo Community School District, retiring in 1987.

Sylvia is survived by her sons Prentice (Linda) and Gregory; daughters Lois (David) Carner, Linda (William) Ransom, Jennifer Hope and Suzanne (Michael) Cunningham; 9 grandchildren,19 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews (especially David Brooks of Cedar Falls), close friends and her constant feline companion, Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her parents, 9 siblings and her son-in-law, Bob Usher.

As she chose to donate her body to medical research, no formal services will be held.

