Sylvia Grekoff

Sylvia A. Grekoff

(1924-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Sylvia A. Grekoff, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Denver and Waverly, died Thursday, Dec. 19, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

She was born Dec. 6, 1924, in Butler County, daughter of Emil A. Kiehn and Erna K. (Nordmeyer) Kiehn. She married Henry L. Grekoff on June 24, 1951, at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, rural Nashua. They lived in Nashua where she helped her husband at G&G Grocery. They later moved to Cedar Falls where Sylvia worked for JC Penney, Waterloo. They moved to a farm by Nashua and in 1958 purchased their farm by Waverly. In 1983, they discontinued farming and moved to an acreage by Denver. Henry died March 24, 1996.

She was a member of YWCA-Mended Hearts and U.C.C. Church.

Survivors: a son, Jeff (Marilyn) of Maquoketa; three grandchildren, Lynette, Ranee and Jessica; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Henry L.; a daughter, Joan, on March 28, 2005, and many other relatives.

Memorial services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly; burial in Fairview Cemetery in Denver.

Memorials: to the “Beyond Pink Team” of Waterloo, Denver Public Library or the Salvation Army.

A special thanks to the Deery Suites staff for their love and care over the years. Sylvia shared the enjoyment of Henry being named “Outstanding Young Farmer of Bremer County.” She liked the outdoors, the beauty of the four seasons in Iowa and her vegetable and flower gardens.

