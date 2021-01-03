February 23, 1958-December 29, 2020

Sylvan S. Moreau II, 62, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 29, at MercyOne-Waterloo.

He was born February 23, 1958, in Marshalltown, the son of Sylvan and Thelma Wilson Moreau. He married Lori Koenig May 24, 1992, in Lakewood, Colo.

Sylvan graduated from Alameda High School in Lakewood, Colo. He was employed for many years as a security guard, most recently by Wartburg College.

Survived by: his wife, Lori of Waterloo; a sister, Lisa Moreau of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; three brothers, Ward “Corky” (Carolyn) Brimmer of Waleska, Ga., Mike (Ginny) Brimmer of Las Vegas, Nev. and Toby (Sharon) Brimmer of Marshalltown; a special cousin, Trish Meany of Waterloo; and a godson, Dewayne Thompson of Tuttle, Okla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother Jim Brimmer.

No services are planned at this time. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com