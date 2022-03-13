October 18, 1936-March 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Sydney “Syd” Layton, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born October 18, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Harold and Helen (Otterbeck) Layton. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1954, then completed a journeyman sheet metal apprenticeship. On November 8, 1959, he married Joann Tangen in Cedar Falls. During his career he worked as a union sheet metal worker throughout the Cedar Valley before working in maintenance at the University of Northern Iowa. Syd was a member of the Rambling Wheels motorcycle club for 54 years, as well as various vintage sprint car clubs.

Syd is survived by his wife, Joann; two sons, Colonel (retired) Tony (Carol) Layton of Weston, MO, and Dan (Dianne) Layton of Cedar Falls; five grandsons, Captain Zachary (Shawne) Layton, Kieran (Hannah) Layton, Seth Layton, Mitchell, Austin and Noah Forker; one granddaughter, Morgan Forker; five great-grandchildren, Kilian, Harper, Hattie-Anne, Everett, and Emery Jo Layton; brother-in-law, Gary (Jane) Tangen of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Linda Lorenz of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Lucia Belle Layton; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlys and Steve Spears.

A family-directed Celebration of Life will be held 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Cedar Falls AmVets Post #49 in Cedar Falls. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.