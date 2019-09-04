{{featured_button_text}}
Svend Koch

Svend Verner Koch

(1921-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Svend Verner Koch, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 30, at the Western Home Communities – Thuesen Cottage.

He was born Aug. 27, 1921, in Voorhies, son of Christen Johannsen and Ane Marie Kirkegaard (Jacobsen) Koch. He married Elin Marie Jensen on May 21, 1950, in Ringsted.

Svend was educated in Hudson, Iowa, Holstebro Handels Hojskole (Holstebro, Denmark) and Gates Business College. He worked at John Deere, Mueller’s Furniture and was co-owner of The Carriage House furniture store in Waterloo.

Survived by: his wife; a son, John Koch of Waterloo; four daughters, Kirsten Moore of Cedar Falls, Ingrid (Joe) Heinen of Waterloo, Kaaren (Scott) Fisher of Cedar Falls, and Lisa (Michael) Jolley of Huntersville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Carter (Jody) Moore, Levi Moore, Samantha (Scott) Hillier, Trevor Heinen, Dana DeGroot, Dylan DeGroot, Amber (David) Hewitt and Jacob (Ashley) Wittmer; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Karl (Ethel Ann) Koch; and a cousin, Dennis Koch.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the Museum of Danish America, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.

