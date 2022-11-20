May 24, 1952-November 16, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Suzette Merri Fisher, 70, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 16, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

Suzette was born May 24, 1952 in Waterloo to the late Warren and Verda (O’Rourke) Maag. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970. Suzette married Richard Fisher on August 1, 1994. She worked for over 30 years in the Shipping Dept for Viking Pump.

Suzette is survived by her husband of 28 years, Richard Fisher; daughter, Stephanie Nungresser of Cedar Falls; step-sons, Shawn (Mindy) of Waterloo, Adam (Katie) of Colorado and Jeff (Abby) Fisher of Maine; 8 grandchildren; sister, Rebecca (Kent) Anderson of Cedar Falls; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey Nungesser and infant sister, Sara Maag.

The funeral service for Suzette will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home on Monday, November 21; resuming at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the church until the time of service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.