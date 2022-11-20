 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suzette Merri Fisher

  • 0
Suzette Merri Fisher

May 24, 1952-November 16, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Suzette Merri Fisher, 70, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 16, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

Suzette was born May 24, 1952 in Waterloo to the late Warren and Verda (O’Rourke) Maag. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970. Suzette married Richard Fisher on August 1, 1994. She worked for over 30 years in the Shipping Dept for Viking Pump.

Suzette is survived by her husband of 28 years, Richard Fisher; daughter, Stephanie Nungresser of Cedar Falls; step-sons, Shawn (Mindy) of Waterloo, Adam (Katie) of Colorado and Jeff (Abby) Fisher of Maine; 8 grandchildren; sister, Rebecca (Kent) Anderson of Cedar Falls; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her infant son, Jeffrey Nungesser and infant sister, Sara Maag.

The funeral service for Suzette will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home on Monday, November 21; resuming at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the church until the time of service. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News