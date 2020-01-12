Suzanne V. “Sue” Heine

(1946-2020)

SHELL ROCK — Suzanne “Sue” Veronica Heine, 73, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

She was born Feb. 25, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minn., daughter of Thomas and Susan (Fernholz) Zulkosky. On May 21, 1966, she married Robert Heine in Little Falls, Minn.

Sue graduated from Foley (Minn.) High School in 1964 and continued her education at the University of Minnesota, University of Washington, University of Northern Iowa, and Hawkeye Tech. She had worked for Federal Reserve Bank, Minneapolis, from 1964-1966; Seattle First National Bank from 1966-1969; First National Bank, Waverly, from 1971-1976; University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, from 1978-1984; and Waverly Newspaper from 1989-1996.

Sue was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, St. Mary Parish Life, and Know Your Neighbor Club.